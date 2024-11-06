Several sentenced to death in Iran for spying for Israel

That’s according to the Public relations Office of West Azerbaijan Province’s justice Department.

The Department added that the people were found guilty in two separate cases. The cases were referred to the Revolutionary Court of the provincial capital city of Oroumieh.

Three of these defendants, under the guidance and support of Israel’s spy agency Mossad, were involved in the smuggling of the equipment that was supposed to be used to assassinate Iranian nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh into Iran and then to the place of assassination.

The former head of the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research, Mohsen Fakhrizadeh, was assassinated on November 27, 2020 when his car came under attack near his countryside residence, east of Tehran.

Fakhrizadeh had reportedly been on Israel’s hit list since at least 2007.