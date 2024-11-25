Iranian court closes 2021 case of rapper Tumaj Salehi

Mostafa Nili, Salehi’s lawyer, shared the update on Monday with Shargh Network, confirming that the court issued a dismissal of prosecution for the remaining charges related to the 2021 unrest and deadly protests.

Nili explained, “As previously announced, the Supreme Court referred Mr. Tumaj Salehi’s case back to Branch 5 of the Revolutionary Court in Isfahan after overturning the initial verdict.”

“Consequently, the branch declared the case fully closed and issued a dismissal of prosecution,” he said.

As for Salehi’s latest case, Nili stated, “Regarding the case of propaganda activities against the government, which was formed during Mr. Salehi’s brief period of freedom last year and resulted in a one-year prison sentence, there is currently a dispute over the start date of his imprisonment and the time he has already served.”

“However, we hope that given the time Mr. Salehi has already served without any leave, his prison term will be concluded soon,” he added.

Tumaj, a rapper known for his outspoken views and criticism of the Iranian government, has faced multiple legal challenges. His 2021 case was linked to his participation in nationwide protests and deadly riots, where he was charged with inciting unrest and propaganda against the state.