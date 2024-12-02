Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi released from prison after serving sentence

Salehi was freed from prison on Sunday after completing his one-year sentence, according to the report.

Toomaj, a rapper known for his outspoken views and criticism of the Iranian government, faced multiple legal charges.

He was briefly released and rearrested earlier this year following a Supreme Court decision to re-examine his case within the Judiciary on charges of spreading falsehoods and causing public unrest.

Protests and deadly riots erupted in Iran in 2022 after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of police for not wearing a proper hijab in September that year.

Iran says foreign intelligence services were involved in the deadly events.