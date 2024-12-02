Monday, December 2, 2024
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi released from prison after serving sentence

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iranian rapper Toomaj Salehi, who had supported the nationwide protests and riots in Iran, and was convicted of propaganda against the government, has been released after serving his sentence, Mizan news agency affiliated with the country’s judiciary reported on Monday.

Salehi was freed from prison on Sunday after completing his one-year sentence, according to the report.

Toomaj, a rapper known for his outspoken views and criticism of the Iranian government, faced multiple legal charges.

He was briefly released and rearrested earlier this year following a Supreme Court decision to re-examine his case within the Judiciary on charges of spreading falsehoods and causing public unrest.

Protests and deadly riots erupted in Iran in 2022 after the death of 22-year-old woman Mahsa Amini in the custody of police for not wearing a proper hijab in September that year.

Iran says foreign intelligence services were involved in the deadly events.

