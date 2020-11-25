Rouhani Warns Qatari Emir about Israeli Presence in Region

President Hassan Rouhani has warned about the consequences of allowing Israel to make inroads into the region.

In a telephone conversation with Emir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani on Wednesday, President Rouhani expressed Iran’s determination to maintain brotherly relations with the Persian Gulf littoral states through dialogue and understanding.

The president also hoped that the new developments in the international relations would make certain regional countries modify their hostile polices and would also lead to opportunities for dialogue and intra-regional compromise.

The regional countries must exercise wisdom, prudence, rationality and sincere dialogue to overcome the policy of bullying and reliance on the outsiders, President Rouhani underlined.

“Sadly, letting the Zionist regime into the region will be the factor behind insecurity and instability, and it is really surprising that some neighbours link their security to relationship with the criminal Zionist regime, which is the enemy of the entire region and the Islamic countries,” the president added.

“We the regional countries can resolve our problems as neighbours and brothers,” President Rouhani stated, expressing confidence that the upcoming months would mark better conditions in the regional relations.

Hailing Iran’s friendly and growing ties with Qatar, President Rouhani called for the expansion of bilateral relations in all fields of mutual interest, particularly the economic and trade cooperation.

“Rapid implementation of the agreements between Tehran and Doha would benefit the two nations and the region,” the Iranian president noted.

Pointing to the deals that the officials of the two countries have agreed on during the latest meeting of Iran-Qatar Joint Economic Cooperation Commission in Isfahan, President Rouhani hoped that all agreements would be carried out.

In response to an invitation from the Emir of Qatar to pay an official visit to Doha, President Rouhani hoped the visit would take place at the appropriate time.

For his part, Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani lauded the “strategic and growing” relations between Qatar and Iran, saying Doha will do its utmost to carry out the agreements with Tehran, which he said would serve the interests of the two nations.

On the regional developments, the Qatari Emir said, “We believe that cooperation between Iran and the Persian Gulf countries must further grow in all fields, including for the security of regional waters.”

The Emir of Qatar also emphasized that Iran must be a party to the negotiations for any agreement on ensuring regional security.

“All of us have been harmed and suffered from a series of irresponsible moves by some countries in the region,” Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani added, hoping that the new international developments would result in the resumption of talks between Iran and the Persian Gulf states.

The Emir also invited President Rouhani to pay an official visit to Doha.