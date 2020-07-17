Rouhani, Putin Discuss Expansion of Iran-Russia Cooperation

The presidents of the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation have discussed a broad range of issues in a phone conversation.

During the Thursday phone call, Iranian President Hassan Rouhani emphasised the development of balanced cooperation with Moscow at all political, economic, scientific and cultural levels.

President Rouhani called for further consultations and talks between the two countries’ officials, and expressed satisfaction with the implementation of the agreements.

Referring to the holding of a virtual summit of the leaders of Iran, Russia and Turkey with the aim of establishing peace and stability in Syria, President Rouhani stressed the need for continued cooperation between the three countries within the framework of the Astana process to achieve this goal, especially in humanitarian issues.

He also stressed the importance of maintaining and fully implementing the JCPOA as an international commitment, and underlined the need for countering unilateralism and the recent US actions and efforts to prevent the expiration of arms embargo against Iran.

President Rouhani also referred to the outbreak of the COVID-19 in Iran and other countries, and stressed the need for cooperation between the two countries and the exchange of experiences in the fight against coronavirus.

Russian President Vladimir Putin, in turn, said, “As in the past five years, we continue to support this international document (the JCPOA) and insist on its implementation and preservation.

Vladimir Putin also stressed the significance of development of relations with Iran in all fields and added, “We welcome cooperation with Iran in the field of coronavirus and exchange of experiences”.

The Russian president also stressed the continuation of his country’s support for Iran’s position in international communities.