Rouhani Meets New Iranian Ambassadors to 13 Countries

During the meeting, President Rouhani wished the new ambassadors success in carrying out their duties and told them to introduce Iran’s potentials and capabilities to the investors and private and public sectors of the countries where they work.

He also stressed the importance of developing economic cooperation, as well as cultural, scientific and technological relations between Iran and those countries.

Ambassador to Denmark Ms Afsaneh Naderipour, Ambassador to Belgium Gholam-Hossein Dehqani, Ambassador to Sweden Ahmad Masoumifar, Ambassador to Norway Alireza Yousefi, Ambassador to Belarus Saeid Yari, Ambassador to Armenia Abbas Badakhshan Zohouri, Ambassador to Serbia Rashid Hassanpour Baei, Ambassador to South Africa Mahdi Aqa-Jafari, Ambassador to Nigeria Mohammad Ali Bak, Ambassador to Kyrgyzstan Saeid Kharrazi, Ambassador to Sri Lanka Hashem Ashjam Zadeh, Ambassador to Mauritania Amirali Emam Jom’e Shahidi, and Ambassador to Croatia Parviz Esmaeili, in turn, presented their reports to President Rouhani on the countries where they will serve.