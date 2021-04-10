Rouhani Blames British Variant of COVID-19 for 4th Surge in Cases

The Iranian president says the mutated British variant of coronavirus coming from Iraq is the main culprit for the fourth peak in infections and deaths in Iran.

President Hassan Rouhani said Iran had already gone through three waves of the disease, and every effort was made to ward off a fourth surge, but to no avail.

“Despite all attempts made, we are unfortunately facing a fourth peak in the disease in the country, and the key contributor to this situation has been the British strain of COVID-19 getting into Iran from Iraq through Khuzestan and Ilam borders,” he said.

The president said other factors which contributed to the fourth surge include people thronging stores and shopping malls in the run-up to New Year holidays in Iran, visiting relatives at New Year without observing health protocols, and going on trips during holidays without respecting coronavirus protocols and restrictions.

He added it will be very dangerous if infected patients break the quarantine they are in, and any such violation should be dealt with.