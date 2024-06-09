Report: MKO head Rajavi in critical health condition

Rajavi, 70, was going back to the MKO headquarters in the French city of Auvers-sur-Oise, on the northwestern outskirts of Paris, on Sunday evening when she suffered a panic attack and was rushed to the hospital, sources told Iran’s IRNA news agency.

The reports on her critical health condition have leaked despite an order to put a gag on the incident.

The MKO ringleader suffers from rheumatism, intestinal cancer and nervous system complications and has a history of hospitalization for panic attacks.

The MKO is an anti-Iran terrorist group supported by the West and has the blood of over 17,000 Iranian civilians on their hands.

During the imposed war of 1980s, they sided with the regime of Saddam Hussein, the deposed president of Iraq, against Iran.