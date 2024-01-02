Tuesday, January 2, 2024
Iran’s Judiciary urges Iraq to extradite 38 MKO terrorists

By IFP Editorial Staff
MKO Albania

Kazan Gharibabadi, Secretary-General of the High Council for Human Rights of the Islamic Republic of Iran said Iran has requested Iraq to extradite 38 terrorists from the notorious Mujahedeen-e Khalq Organization, commonly known as MKO or Munafeqeen.

Addressing the fourth court session to assess the crimes committed by the MKO terrorists, Gharibabadi stated: “We have prosecuted terrorist groups now claiming affiliation with the noble Kurdish people. We are monitoring the actions of groups like Ansar al-Furqan and Jaysh al-Adl, who recently carried out terrorist acts in Rask, in Sistan and Baluchestan Province, through a judicial case.”

He went on to say that Iran possesses tools to enforce court judgments, noting that if countries currently sheltering terrorists face judicial rulings, they will lose the argument to support these individuals and may have to expel them.

The Secretary-General of the High Council for Human Rights further said: “The Islamic Republic of Iran has been a major victim of terrorism, with 23 thousand innocent people killed due to terrorist acts, of which only 17 thousand were martyred by the MKO terrorists.”

