Tuesday, April 9, 2024
Iran, Iraq presidents call for promotion of bilateral ties, end to Palestinian suffering

By IFP Editorial Staff
Iran and Iraq Presidents Raisi and Rashid

Iran’s President Ebrahim Raisi had a phone conversation with his Iraqi counterpart Abdul Latif Rashid on Tuesday, in which both sides emphasized on strengthening relations between the two countries.

The Iranian president also touched on the ongoing Israeli carnage in the Gaza Strip, calling on Islamic countries and “free people of the world” to take measures to stop the occupying regime’s atrocities.

Raisi rebuked the international bodies, especially the United Nations, for their failure to rein in the Israeli genocidal campaign since Oct. 7, which has so far left over 33,200 Palestinian killed, the vast majority of them women and children.

For his part, the Iraqi president congratulated his Iranian counterpart on Eid al-Fitr, which marks the end of the holy fasting month of Ramadan.

Rashid also urged Islamic nations to come up with a solution to put an end to the Palestinian suffering.

