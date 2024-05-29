Iran’s top military chief urges Iraq to disarm terror groups in Kurdistan region

In a meeting with Iraq’s Interior Minister Abdul Amir al-Shamri in Tehran on Wednesday, General Mohammad Bagheri said Iraq must disarm those terrorist groups under a treaty with Iran. He added that the treaty must be fully implemented.

General Bagheri said what is more important is that the expansion of relations with Iraq is a strategic decision in Iran that has been approved by the Leader of Islamic Revolution.

He said the change of administrations in Iran including the tragic passing of president Ebrahim Raisi in a copter crash will not affect relations with Baghdad.

While noting that the position of Iraq’s Ministry of Interior is of great importance in this regard, Iran’s top military chief said fortunately, thanks to efforts by the Iraqi side, security is being strengthened daily, and Iran is ready to share its security experiences with Iraq.

He then spoke about the security of Iranian pilgrims visiting Iraq during the Arbaeen ceremonies that mark the 40th day after the martyrdom of Imam Hussein (PBUH), the third Shia Imam. Bagheri said this is a key issue for Iran.

He further thanked Iraq for its hospitality toward Iranian pilgrims.

The Iraqi interior minister said for his part that during his visit to Tehran, due to the importance of the Arbaeen ceremonies, he has started discussions with his Iranian counterpart and the Iranian police chief.

Shamri added that given Iran’s level of education, Iraq wants to send police officers to study in various military colleges in the Islamic Republic.

He also voiced hope that this interaction will strengthen ties and help both sides share experiences.