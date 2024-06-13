Acting Iranian FM: Iran, Iraq two pillars of regional stability

Ali Bagheri made the remarks on Thursday in Baghdad in a joint press conference with Iraq’s Foreign Minister Fuad Hussein.

The Iranian diplomat, who traveled to Iraq at the head of delegation on Thursday, said he discussed various bilateral and regional issues with his Iraqi counterpart earlier in the day.

He said both countries have a common view that the Israeli regime’s genocide in Gaza should stop.

Referring to the deadly Israeli strike on Iran’s diplomatic premises in Damascus in April, Bagheri noted that the occupying regime spread the scope of the conflict in the region after failing to achieve its goals in Gaza, calling the move a “serious and unwise strategic mistake.”

Iran retaliated the Israeli strikes in a massive drones and missiles operation dubbed True Promise, which the foreign minister said indicated “Iran uses all capacities to restore peace in the region and not allow anyone to interfere.”

Meanwhile, the Iraqi foreign minister hoped his country’s bilateral ties with Iran would continue to advance on the right track.

As for the developments in Gaza, Hussein welcomed Iran’s initiative to stop the ongoing massacre of Palestinians.