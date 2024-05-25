Acting president: Iran will continue late president Raisi’s policy toward Iraq 

The Iraqi delegation is in Tehran to offer condolences to Iranian officials and people over the passing of president Raisi and late foreign minister Hossein Amirabdollahian in an air accident last week.

In the meeting, Mokhber welcomed the Iraqi officials and thanked them for their sympathy with the government and people of Iran.

He stressed that the people of Iran have lost two great, caring and hardworking officials in the incident but the nation will overcome this tragedy.

Further, the acting president enumerated the important personality traits, actions and achievements of president Raisi, saying one of his most outstanding actions was to improve the level of Iran’s relations with neighboring and Muslim countries.

The acting president then spoke about the role of Raisi in strengthening the axis of resistance, disrupting power equations in the world and defeating the hegemony of the US and the Zionist regime, especially during Israel’s crimes in Gaza.

Mokhber said the deep regret of the leaders of the resistance axis for his loss was a good indication of Raisi’s role in supporting the axis.

The Iraqi president, in turn, expressed his deep regret for the passing of Raisi and his companions and offered condolences to the government and people of Iran over this tragic loss.

He praised Raisi’s support for the Iraqi people, calling his demise a great and irreparable tragedy not only for the people of Iran but also for the people of Iraq and the entire region.

The Iraqi president said his country is determined to continue cooperation and its strong bonds with Iran.