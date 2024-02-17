Iran, Iraq agree to counter, prosecute terrorists

“The two sides agreed to prosecute terrorists and pursue the case of the U.S. assassination of top Iranian commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani and senior Iraqi commander Abu Mahdi al-Muhandis,” said Iranian Judiciary Chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Eje’i at the close of a trip to Iraq.

The United States’ military assassinated general Soleimani and al-Muhandis in a targeted drone strike on 3 January 2020 in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad.

“During this visit, plans were also made to establish special branches in Iraq to take care of the problems facing Iranian businesspeople and tackling the problems of Iranian expatriates,” the Iranian Judiciary chief added.

Mohseni-Eje’I heading a high-ranking judicial delegation arrived in Baghdad on Tuesday at the official invitation of Faeq Zeydan, the head of Iraq’s Supreme Judicial Council.

During the trip, meetings were held to further upgrade Tehran-Baghdad judicial ties.