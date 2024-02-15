Iran, Iraq stress on convergence in security matters

Qasim al-Araji made the remarks in a meeting with visiting Iranian Judiciary chief Gholamhossein Mohseni-Ejei in the Iraqi capital, Baghdad, on Thursday.

“The two sides discussed historical relations between the two countries and stressed the importance of continuing efforts to increase cooperation between Baghdad and Tehran in all fields,” according to the media office of the Iraqi national security adviser.

Al-Araji assured the Iranian judiciary chief that Baghdad will not allow foreign forces to use the Iraqi soil as a base to launch attacks against Iran.

The Iraqi official also emphasized that the security of the region can be attained through cooperation between Tehran and Baghdad.

For his part, Mohseni-Ejei highlighted the need for convergence between the two countries, saying both sides should make all efforts to achieve stable security that serves the interests of the countries in the region and other parts of the world.