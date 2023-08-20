Albania blacks out Internet for MKO Terrorists

In its latest restrictive move against the MKO terrorist cyber activities, the Albanian government has cut off the Internet at the Ashraf-3 camp near Manze, a small hill town 30 kilometers west of Albania’s capital Tirana.

An informed security source told Tasnim that after Albania’s decision to keep a curb on the terrorist activities of the MKO, the notorious cult members have been forced to use mobile Internet or illegal methods for cyber activities.

In June, the Albanian police forces raided the camp hosting the MKO due to its engagement in “terror and cyber-attacks” against foreign institutions.

They seized 150 computer devices linked to terrorist activities.

At least one MKO terrorist was killed and dozens of others were injured during the clashes at the camp.