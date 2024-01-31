Report: UK allows MKO terror group operate on its soil 

Tasnim added that the information also suggests that three main offices of the group’s television channel is based in Britain.

According to Tasnim, the channel promotes the MKO’s acts of terror and sends encoded messages to the terror group’s offshoots.

It noted that the MKO’s largest organization of money laundering and financing in the world is directed through its UK-based network, and one of the officials of this network is a man Tasnim identified as Sivash Pishehvarz.

Pishehvarz is said to lead two missions: 1-Moneylaundering for the MKO 2-funding the terrorist cells of the group inside Iran in order to help them get the hardware they need.

The MKO is responsible for the killing of thousands of Iranians in the 1980s and beyond. The victims include ordinary citizens and government officials.

They sided with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iran-Iraq war of the 1980s.