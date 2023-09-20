Wednesday, September 20, 2023
Iranian VP: Court verdicts ready for scores of MKO terrorists

By IFP Editorial Staff
MKO

The Iranian vice president for legal affairs says court verdicts for 105 members of the anti-Iran Mojahedin Khalq Organization (MKO), are ready and will soon be issued.

Mohammad Dehghan told a cabinet meeting on Wednesday, “It is surprising that the MKO terrorists were no tried and no verdict has been issued against them during the past years despite all the crimes they have committed.”

The MKO is an anti-Iran terrorist group supported by the West and has the blood of over 17,000 Iranian civilians on its hands. The sided with former Iraqi dictator Saddam Hussein during the Iraqi- imposed war on Iran in the 1980s.

Dehghan said judiciary officials will follow up on the cases at home and will pursue the matter abroad to restore the victims’ rights.

Meanwhile, the Iranian vice president touched on the recently-released $6 billion of blocked Iranian assets from South Korean banks.

The total amount was initially supposed to be $7 billion but the change in the exchange rate between the won, the South Korean currency, and the US dollar caused a $1 billion drop in the value of the assets.

Dehghan said Iran has hired international lawyers to resolve the short-change issue.

