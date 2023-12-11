Iran to put MKO members on trial

Nasser Kanaani told a press conference on Monday that the legal grounds have been prepared for the trial by the judiciary.

The spokesperson also said the trial is in line with measures to hold the criminals to account for killing nearly 17,000 Iranians in their terrorist attacks during the past four decades.

Kanaani also noted that Iranian officials are following up on the legal complaint filed against assassins of top Iranian anti-terror commander Lieutenant General Qassem Soleimani in Iraq in 2020.

General Soleimani, the late commander of the Quds Force of IRGC, was assassinated in a US drone attack in January 2020 authorized by the then-president Donald Trump near Baghdad International Airport.