Thursday, May 26, 2022
type here...
IFP ExclusivePoliticsSecuritySelected

Report: Israel told US officials it killed IRGC member

By IFP Editorial Staff
IRGC Colonel Hassan Sayyad Khodaei

Israeli officials have admitted that the regime was behind the recent assassination of an Iranian Islamic Revolution Guards Corps colonel, who was shot dead outside his home in downtown Tehran on Sunday, the New York Times reported.

A spokeswoman for the Israeli prime minister had declined to comment on the assassination of Hassan Sayyad Khodaei, but the paper cited a regime intelligence official, briefed on the communications, that Israel has informed American officials it was behind the killing.

The intelligence official, who reportedly spoke on condition of anonymity, also said the Israelis told the Americans the assassination was meant as a warning to Iran to halt the operations of what the regime alleged was a covert IRGC hit squad, active outside Iran.

Iran, however, said after the assassination that Khodaei had formerly fought Daesh and other terrorists in Syria and was a veteran of the 1980’s Iran-Iraq war.

Reports also say, that’s amid an ongoing defamation war against Iran, which Israel is using to undermine the talks for an agreement to revive the 2015 nuclear deal with Iran.

Against that backdrop and similarities with previous assassinations by Israel in Iran, Iranian officials were quick to blame the regime and vowed a strong response.

“We will make the enemy regret this and none of the enemy’s evil actions will go unanswered,” IRGC’s Commander in Chief Major General Hossein Salami said at Khodaei’s funeral.

Iranian officials have in the past blamed Israel for a series of assassinations, including the killing of nuclear scientist Mohsen Fakhrizadeh near the capital Tehran as well as three other nuclear scientists who were targeted by hit squads and bombs, just before the 2015 nuclear deal between Iran and the P5+1 group of countries.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifCoronavirusIran in Photos

Editor Picks