Report: Iran, Saudi Arabia hold ‘constructive’ talks in Baghdad

Senior officials from the Secretariat of the Supreme National Security Council of Iran and the head of the Saudi intelligence service have attended the meetings as representatives of the two sides.

Sources say Iran and Saudi Arabia’s negotiators managed to draw a clearer picture of how to resume bilateral relations.

High-ranking Iraqi and Omani officials have played an important role in arranging the meetings between representatives of Tehran and Riyadh.

During their five rounds of talks so far, the two sides have held frank discussions on the main challenges of resuming relations between the two neighbors.

Nournews added, Given the constructive bilateral dialogue so far, there is a possibility of a meeting between the Iranian and Saudi top diplomats in the near future.

The two neighbors and regional rivals have had no diplomatic relations since January 2016 following the attack on the Saudi Embassy in the Iranian capital Tehran after Saudi Arabia executed Shia Muslim cleric Sheikh Nimr al-Nimr.