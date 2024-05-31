Saudi FM says Israel crimes in Gaza having no bounds, agrees more consultations with Iran

Bin Farhan made the remarks in a Friday phone conversation with Iran’s Acting Foreign Minister, Ali Bagjeri.

The two top diplomats referred to the tragic events in Gaza particularly Rafah, and underscored the need for Tehran and Riyadh to continue their consultations.

The Saudi foreign minister also voiced happiness that Iranian pilgrims are participating in this year’s Hajj rituals and underlined that Saudi officials are trying to provide all the necessary facilities for them.

Iranian acting foreign minister, for his part, referred to the crimes of the Zionist regime in the Gaza Strip, especially in Rafah, adding that in recent days, the Palestinian refugees have suffered tragic and catastrophic incidents during which dozens of innocent, defenseless and oppressed women and children have been killed.

Bagheri added Israel has suffered unprecedented failures in many international arenas, including the political, legal and public diplomacy spheres. He went on to say that Israel tries to make up for these defeats through committing crimes in Rafah.

Bagheri called on the Islamic and regional countries to work together to take practical measures to help Palestinians in the Gaza Strip.

Ali Bagheri also thanked Bin Farhan for the condolence messages of the high-ranking officials of Saudi Arabia, over the passing of late Iranian President Raisi and his accompanying delegation.

Bagheri appreciated the efforts of Saudi Arabia to provide facilities for Iranian Hajj pilgrims in the Saudi cities of Mecca and Medina.