Iran warns of spillover of Israel’s Gaza war into Lebanon

In a telephone conversation, Bagheri and Lavrov discussed the latest state of cooperation between Tehran and Moscow and regional issues.

Referring to the recent developments in bilateral ties between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the Russian Federation, especially the signing of a memorandum of understanding on the transfer of Russian gas to Iran and the telephone conversation between the acting president of Iran and Vladimir Putin the Russian president, Bagheri said the Tehran-Moscow relations are moving in the right direction at an appropriate speed.

He expressed hope that the administrative process and legal formalities of finalizing important documents on bilateral cooperation, especially the Comprehensive Strategic Partnership Treaty and cooperation agreements regarding gas and transit between Iran and Russia, will be completed as soon as possible.

He stressed that Lebanon’s resistance movement Hezbollah is fully prepared for the possible aggression of the Zionists against Lebanon.

Bagheri added it’s important to prevent the continuation of the Israeli regime’s crimes and the spillover of the tension to Lebanon for the good of the entire region and international stability because this crisis risks spreading to other parts of the region.

In response to Russia’s plan to raise the Palestinian issue and the crimes of the Zionists in the Gaza war during Russia’s rotating presidency at the UN Security Council in July, Bagheri announced Iran’s readiness to participate in the relevant meetings at the highest level.

The Russian foreign minister, for his part, wished Iran success in holding Friday’s presidential election and expressed his satisfaction with the process of bilateral cooperation with Tehran.

He highlighted advancing the issues on the agenda of relations with Iran.

Lavrov then pointed to Russia’s common concern about the possibility of expanding the war and all-out aggression by the Zionist regime against Lebanon. He stated Russia seeks to prevent this from happening and underlined the responsibility of all parties in this regard.

In this phone conversation, Bagheri and Lavrov also discussed some consular issues.

Bagheri also held a phone call with bin Farhan، exchanging views on topics of mutual interest as well as the latest developments on Palestine and the Zionist regime’s crimes.

The caretaker Iranian foreign minister appreciated the facilities and services provided to the Hajj pilgrims, especially the Iranian ones.

Pointing to the Saudi deputy foreign minister’s participation in the 19th Asia Cooperation Dialogue (ACD) member states’ foreign ministerial meeting recently held in Tehran, Bagheri said the growing cooperation between Tehran and Riyadh is promising.

The ranking Iranian diplomat highlighted the Zionist regime’s ongoing savage crimes against the Palestinian people in the Gaza Strip and the West Bank, stressing, “The Zionist regime’s threats against Lebanon are the continuation of the regime’s crimes against the people in Gaza, and the delusional regime that has occupied al-Quds, in its own opinion, is trying to make up for the failure in Gaza by spreading the scope of the war and crimes to other regions.”

The interim foreign minister also added, “It is incumbent upon Islamic states to make efforts and implement all their capacities to stop the Zionists’ crimes, threats, and aggressions in Gaza and other areas as soon as possible.”

For his part, the Saudi foreign minister noted talks between the two countries on the sidelines of the ACD meeting in Tehran were positive, adding the process of ties between Tehran and Riyadh is sufficiently firm.

Bin Farhan expressed concern over the escalating tensions between the Zionist regime and Lebanon and called for efforts to stop the war from spreading.

Both sides also stressed the significance of promoting relations between the two countries in all fields.