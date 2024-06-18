Iranian ambassador to Saudi Arabia meets with crown prince

The meeting took place during the annual reception hosted by bin Salman for government officials, Saudi princes, Islamic figures, royal guests, state guests, and heads of Hajj missions at the Mina Palace.

During the event, bin Salman delivered a speech welcoming the guests and pilgrims of the Kaaba.

He expressed his pleasure on behalf of the King of Saudi Arabia, congratulating everyone on Eid al-Adha.

Bin Salman prayed for the acceptance of the pilgrims’ rituals and for their safe and easy return home, highlighting Saudi Arabia’s commitment to facilitating the pilgrims’ journey and ensuring their comfort from arrival to departure.

In another part of his speech, bin Salman condemned the ongoing atrocities against the people of Gaza, calling for an immediate end to the aggression.

He urged the international community to take all necessary measures to protect the lives of Gazans.

He also emphasized the need for the recent UN Security Council resolutions to be implemented to establish a ceasefire in Gaza.

Furthermore, the Crown Prince reiterated Saudi Arabia’s call for the international community to recognize an independent Palestinian state based on the 1967 borders with East Jerusalem as its capital, enabling the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights and fostering comprehensive, just, and lasting peace.