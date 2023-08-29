Report: Iran warns against Iraq failure to expel anti-Tehran armed groups

The agreement, which was the main focus of recent negotiations between Ismail Qaani, commander of Iran’s Quds Force, and Iraqi authorities, aimed to halt missile bombardments on Kurdish opposition positions in northern Iraq.

According to the London-based media outlet, during a meeting with Iraqi Prime Minister Mohammad Shia Al-Sudani and heads of Shiite political forces, Qaani stressed the importance of fully implementing the security agreement.

He made it clear that if Iraq fails to do so, Iran will take necessary measures to protect its national security.

In response, the Iraqi government has taken serious action by deploying additional forces to the border area in order to prevent any armed activities by Kurdish militias against Iran.

The security agreement emphasizes the prevention of illegal movement of armed individuals and the dismantling of training camps belonging to Kurdish militias in Iraqi Kurdistan.

The fate of approximately 20,000 members of these groups and their families remains uncertain.

Various proposals have been put forward, all suggesting moving them away from Iran’s border and intensifying monitoring of their activities.

According to the news channel, while full implementation of the agreement may prove challenging, both Baghdad and Erbil are determined to resolve this issue.