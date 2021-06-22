Raisi’s First Presser as President-Elect Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.
Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:
1- Journalist to Raisi: Will You Meet US President on Condition of Removal of Sanctions? Raisi: No!
Arman-e Melli Newspaper:
1- Things Will Change
* Raisi Holds His First Press Conference as Iran’s President-elect
Ebtekar Newspaper:
1- Raisi in His First Presser as President: Our Foreign Policy Won’t Be Limited to JCPOA
Etemad Newspaper:
1- Raisi: I’m Independent, My Administration Is Revolutionary
Iran Newspaper:
1- Raisi: Things Will Change in Favour of People
Javan Newspaper:
1- Raisi: Yes to Iranians, No to US
Kayhan Newspaper:
1- A President at Level of a Popular Revolution; Frank and Honest
Khorasan Newspaper:
1- Raisi’s Priorities
Sazandegi Newspaper:
1- I Won’t Meet Biden: Raisi
Setareh Sobh Newspaper:
1- Raisi: I Won’t Meet and Negotiate with US President
Shahrvand Newspaper:
1- Raisi: Our Foreign Policy Won’t Begin from JCPOA, Won’t End in JCPOA
Shargh Newspaper:
1- Zarif Meets Raisi
2- Jalili’s Shadow Cabinet in Raisi’s Government
Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:
1- Work and Power
* First Move by Government of Housing and Employment