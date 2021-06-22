Raisi’s First Presser as President-Elect Makes Headlines in Iran

IFP has taken a look at the front pages of Iranian newspapers on Tuesday, June 22, 2021, and picked headlines from 13 of them. IFP has simply translated the headlines and does not vouch for their accuracy.

Aftab-e Yazd Newspaper:

1- Journalist to Raisi: Will You Meet US President on Condition of Removal of Sanctions? Raisi: No!

Arman-e Melli Newspaper:

1- Things Will Change

* Raisi Holds His First Press Conference as Iran’s President-elect

Ebtekar Newspaper:

1- Raisi in His First Presser as President: Our Foreign Policy Won’t Be Limited to JCPOA

Etemad Newspaper:

1- Raisi: I’m Independent, My Administration Is Revolutionary

Iran Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Things Will Change in Favour of People

Javan Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Yes to Iranians, No to US

Kayhan Newspaper:

1- A President at Level of a Popular Revolution; Frank and Honest

Khorasan Newspaper:

1- Raisi’s Priorities

Sazandegi Newspaper:

1- I Won’t Meet Biden: Raisi

Setareh Sobh Newspaper:

1- Raisi: I Won’t Meet and Negotiate with US President

Shahrvand Newspaper:

1- Raisi: Our Foreign Policy Won’t Begin from JCPOA, Won’t End in JCPOA

Shargh Newspaper:

1- Zarif Meets Raisi

2- Jalili’s Shadow Cabinet in Raisi’s Government

Vatan-e Emrooz Newspaper:

1- Work and Power

* First Move by Government of Housing and Employment