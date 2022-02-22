Raisi proposes establishment of Iran business center in Qatar

“Today, the Islamic Republic of Iran has great achievements in different fields of production, industry, technology, nanotechnology and biotechnology, and knowledge-based projects, which can be provided to Qatar’s elites and economic and commercial actors in order to improve the level of bilateral interaction,” Raisi said in a meeting with Qatar’s Prime Minister Khalid bin Khalifa bin Abdulaziz Al Thani in Doha on Monday.

Noting that good relations between Iran and Qatar can lead to constructive regional and international relations, the Iranian president added that the existing capacities in the two countries have yet to be utilized appropriately to expand bilateral ties.

“During this trip, good agreements have been reached to expand relations, and I have instructed my ministers to follow them… so that we can see the results in the field of implementation and action, and improving the level of bilateral relations. Facilitating the movement of Iranian and Qatari businessmen and economic actors will be an effective prelude to the realization of the agreements of this trip.” Raisi added.

The Iranian president went on to say that Iran has succeeded in thwarting sanctions, and that the Americans have publicly acknowledged that the policy of maximum pressure against Tehran has failed.

The Qatari prime minister also described Raisi’s visit to Qatar as historic, adding that there is great potential for expanding bilateral ties.

He also congratulated the Iranian national football team for qualifying for this year’s World Cup in Qatar.

The Iranian president arrived in Doha on Monday on a two-day visit. Earlier in the day, he sat down for talks with Qatari Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad al-Thani.