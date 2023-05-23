President Raisi in Jakarta: Iran, Indonesia sign cooperation deal, set goal for boosting trade

The signing ceremony was held in the presence of the presidents on the two countries in Jakarta on Tuesday.

The documents cover such various areas as oil and gas, trade, cultural exchanges, science and technology, telecommunications and pharmaceutical fields.

Addressing a joint presser with his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo, on Tuesday, Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi expressed hope that his visit would play a “constructive” role in promoting ties between the two powerful Muslim countries at the regional and international levels.

“Today, the officials of the two countries signed a variety of documents for cooperation in different fields, something that shows their resolve to develop their relations in all spheres,” he said.

Tehran and Jakarta, he added, have set a goal to promote the value of their trade to $20 billion, adding that the two states have decided to set aside the US dollar and trade in their own national currencies.

Raisi also said Iran’s young experts had managed to take great steps toward promoting science and technology despite all the sanctions and pressure against the country.

“Sanctions and threats have not at all succeeded in stopping Iran,” he said.

The Iranian president underscored his government’s policy of prioritizing ties with neighbors, Muslim states and aligned countries, saying, “The expansion of relations with Indonesia, as one of the important and effective countries in Asia and the world and a member of important regional and international organizations, is highly significant for Iran.”

He said Iran and Indonesia have common views on regional and international issues, including Palestine and Afghanistan.

“The two countries are committed to supporting the rights of the Palestinian people until the liberation of al-Quds,” he said. “In addition, they share views on the necessity of forming a comprehensive government in Afghanistan that represents all ethnic groups and religions and takes steps towards the realization of the rights of all the people of this country.”

Heading a high-ranking political and economic delegation, Iranian president arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday.