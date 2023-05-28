Sunday, May 28, 2023
type here...
IFP ExclusiveLocal

MP urges President Raisi to put Iranians’ medical needs before those of Indonesians

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi and Joko Widodo

An Iranian lawmaker has criticized President Ebrahim Raisi for promising to equip a dozen hospitals in Indonesia with Iranian-made products while “a number of Iran’s own towns lack proper health facilities.”

Moein el-Din Saeidi, who represents the people in the port city of Chabahar at the parliament, called on President Raisi to address the “pain” of the Iranians before taking care of the needs of Indonesians.

He urged the Health Ministry to take urgent measures to further equip the Navy hospital in Konarak County and build new ones elsewhere in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

In his recent visit to the southeast Asian state of Indonesia, President Raisi promised to equip 12 hospitals with Iranian-made products.

› Subscribe

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

More Articles

Latest articles

Popular articles

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Articles

Editor Picks