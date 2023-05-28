MP urges President Raisi to put Iranians’ medical needs before those of Indonesians

Moein el-Din Saeidi, who represents the people in the port city of Chabahar at the parliament, called on President Raisi to address the “pain” of the Iranians before taking care of the needs of Indonesians.

He urged the Health Ministry to take urgent measures to further equip the Navy hospital in Konarak County and build new ones elsewhere in the southeastern province of Sistan and Baluchestan.

In his recent visit to the southeast Asian state of Indonesia, President Raisi promised to equip 12 hospitals with Iranian-made products.