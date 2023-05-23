Tuesday, May 23, 2023
Iran’s president in Indonesia for high-level talks

By IFP Editorial Staff
Ebrahim Raisi and Joko Widodo

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi is in Indonesia on an official visit aimed at promoting relations, particularly in the economic field, between the two Muslim countries.

President Raisi arrived in Jakarta on Tuesday for a two-day visit at the invitation of his Indonesian counterpart, Joko Widodo.

The meeting between the two presidents would be the first of its kind in 17 years.

The Indonesian president officially welcomed Raisi at the Merdeka Palace in the center of Jakarta.

Before departing Tehran for Jakarta, Raisi told reporters at the airport that the two sides will sign agreements for cooperation in various areas.

Earlier, Indonesia’s Trade Ministry said trade between the two countries amounted to $54.1 million between January and March, while the trade value last year increased by more than 23% to $257.2 million.

