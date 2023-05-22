Iranian President Raisi to travel to Indonesia on Tuesday

The Iranian Embassy in Jakarta said in a tweet on Monday that President Raisi would arrive in the Indonesian capital on Tuesday.

Indonesia, which has a population of 300 million, is the world’s largest Muslim and the fourth most populous country.

Separately, Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian called the scheduled visit “not only a turning point in the two countries’ bilateral relations but also indicative of the start of a new chapter in the relations between two great nations.”

Amirabdollahian said the two countries shared such qualities as “perseverance…, cultural and civilizational commonalities, [and] much capacity for cooperation in various fields,” which he said “were harbingers of the start of a new era in bilateral relations together with the new exigencies of the international order.”

He said the Iranian and Indonesian people were able to establish “deep connections” to one another “centuries ago” through the shared religion of Islam.