President Raisi says Iran seeking cooperation with emerging Asian powers

Raisi made the comment on Wednesday night upon arrival in Tehran from Indonesia where he was on a two-day official visit at the head of a high-ranking delegation.

He said that the economies of Iran and Indonesia complete each other. He briefed reporters on his trip to the South Asian country, which is the most populated Muslim state and hosts the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, or ASEAN.

Raisi added that, during his trip, eleven documents were signed that are aimed at expanding mutual cooperation in economic, trade, cultural and energy fields.

In addition, he noted, negotiations ongoing over the past 17 years were finalized on a preferential tariff agreement, with the sides agreeing to facilitate mutual trade through removing obstacles in the way of bilateral cooperation.

The Iranian president described Tehran-Jakarta relations as inseparable and deep.

His trip to Indonesia was the first presidential visit between the two countries in 17 years. It was the 12th foreign trip of President Raisi since he took office in August 2021.