Thursday, January 20, 2022
Raisi: Iran, Russia to finalize comprehensive cooperation deal soon

By IFP Editorial Staff

President Ebrahim Raisi says Iran and Russia will soon finalize their 20-year cooperation agreement.

“The comprehensive 20-year cooperation agreement between Iran and Russia will be the roadmap for a comprehensive leap in bilateral relations,” Raisi said in a meeting with Russian business leaders in Moscow on Thursday.

Iranian Foreign, oil, and economy ministers as well as three members of the economic committee of Iran’s parliament were also present in the meeting.

The Iranian president said he and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin believe that the current level of economic relations is not satisfactory and that the ground for increasing bilateral exchanges should be paved immediately by removing obstacles.

“Mr. Putin is seriously determined to significantly expand bilateral relations in all areas, especially in the economic field,” Raisi noted.

He stressed the need to remove barriers to exports and reduce cumbersome licenses, asking accompanying ministers, members of Iranian parliament’s economic committee and economic actors present in the meeting to take action to remove barriers to exports.

The Iranian president said Russia is a large market for Iranian goods, adding that through careful planning, cooperation of relevant institutions and removal of obstacles, this large capacity can be utilized.

