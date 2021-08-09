Raisi Admin Will Definitely Resume Vienna Talks to Revive JCPOA: Iran

Iran’s Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh says the government of President Ebrahim Raisi will definitely continue the nuclear talks in Vienna aimed at reviving the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA).

Speaking to reporters in a virtual press conference on Monday, Khatibzadeh said Iran has never bowed out of the negotiations.

The spokesman said that Iran is experiencing a democratic transition of power with the administration of President Ebrahim Raisi taking office, and the executive teams involved in the JCPOA talks would change in this process.

Khatibzadeh said President Raisi has made it clear that the anti-Iran sanctions must be lifted, and the termination should take place within the framework of the Iranian people’s interests and in accordance with the instructions.

He also noted that Tehran will stop taking its remedial measures as soon as a solution is achieved for the return of the US to its commitments under the nuclear deal.

He further highlighted the futility of the US policy of maximum pressure on Iran, reminding the White House officials that using the approach of the former US president will not produce any result other than the same failures of recent years.

The US administration must realise that it won’t achieve anything different from the past year’s development with Donald Trump’s mentality, he added.

Khatibzadeh stressed that the US needs to change its mentality and consider the realities on the ground.

“They (Americans) know and we know as well that the (US) policy of maximum pressure has failed, and Iran would not accept anything less than the JCPOA.”