General Esmaeel Qahani said a look at the situation of countries that have good ties with the US and the Zionist regime disproves this claim.

Qahani added that Iran stood up against the US despite all pressures.

The Quds Force commander noted that the Islamic Republic is shining with honor in the world.

Qahani said that by going down that path, Iran has preserved its dignity and is teaching other nations a lesson of dignity and is assisting them as well.