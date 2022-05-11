Qatari emir’s visit to Iran to herald better future for economic ties: Official

The head of the Iran-Qatar Joint Chamber of Commerce, Adnan Mousapour, told IRNA on Wednesday that Iranian and Qatari businessmen were highly keen to increase bilateral collaborations.

He said the Chamber had envisioned enhanced ties and the emir’s visit would precipitate plans.

“The visit by Qatar’s emir, at the head of a high-ranking delegation, to Iran can help and herald a more brilliant future in the two countries’ economic relations,” Mousapour said.

He also said Iran’s private sector was ready to play a role in the hosting of 2022 FIFA World Cup guests on Iran’s Persian Gulf Kish Island as well as in exporting necessary supplies to Qatar.

The Iranian official said the emir’s visit could also help advance previous agreements on bilateral cooperation, including on the hosting of Qatar’s World Cup guests on Kish.

Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is due to travel to Iran on Thursday.