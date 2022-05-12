Thursday, May 12, 2022
Qatari emir arrives in Tehran on high-profile visit

By IFP Editorial Staff
Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani

Qatar’s Emir Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani has arrived in the Iranian capital, Tehran, on a visit that is expected to help enhance economic relations between the two countries.

The emir’s plane touched down in Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Thursday, and he was welcomed by Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

President Ebrahim Raisi hosted the emir in an official welcoming ceremony at the Sa’adabad Complex later in the day.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to meet a number of other high-ranking Iranian officials during his visit.

Observers say the visit is a sign that the Raisi administration is implementing a policy of more interaction with Iran’s neighbors and would open a new chapter in neighborly ties between Iran and Qatar.

