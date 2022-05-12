Qatari emir arrives in Tehran on high-profile visit

The emir’s plane touched down in Tehran’s Mehrabad International Airport on Thursday, and he was welcomed by Iran’s Vice President Mohammad Mokhber.

President Ebrahim Raisi hosted the emir in an official welcoming ceremony at the Sa’adabad Complex later in the day.

Sheikh Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani is scheduled to meet a number of other high-ranking Iranian officials during his visit.

Observers say the visit is a sign that the Raisi administration is implementing a policy of more interaction with Iran’s neighbors and would open a new chapter in neighborly ties between Iran and Qatar.