Wednesday, July 6, 2022
Qatar FM due in Iran on Wednesday

By IFP Editorial Staff
Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani

The spokesperson for the Iranian Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Nasser Kanaani, announced that Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, will visit Iran today, Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministry spokesperson added, “Considering the very good and expanding relations between Iran and Qatar, in the meeting between the Qatari official and Hossein Amirabdollahian, the Minister of Foreign Affairs of Iran, in addition to bilateral relations, topics of mutual interest in the regional and international fields will also discussed and their views will be exchanged.”

Qatar has recently hosted a new round of talks between the remaining parties to the Iran nuclear deal, JCPOA, over the revival of the deal.

