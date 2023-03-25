Saturday, March 25, 2023
Tourists visit Qajar-era Khosro-Abad Mansion in Iran’s Sanandaj

By IFP Editorial Staff

Amid Nowruz holidays, many tourists visit the Khosro-Abad Mansion, a magnificent historical building in the western Iranian city of Sanandaj, Kordestan Province.

The monument dates back to the beginning of the Qajar era. Amanollah Khan Ardalan, the then ruler of Kordestan, is believed to have ordered the construction of the mansion in 1808.

Some believe that the eastern part of the building is related to the Zandieh era.

Although the mansion served as a government and military seat, it was used more often as a place for ritual ceremonies and celebrations, most famously the wedding ceremony of the daughter of Fath Ali Shah Qajar with Amanollah Khan’s son.

The mansion measures around 6,000 square meters. The main building is constructed in the middle of a beautiful garden and draws the attention of any viewer with its fabulous Iranian architecture.

