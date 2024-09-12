Putin: Iran-Russia ties strategic

During a meeting with Aliakbar Ahmadian the Secretary of Iran’s Supreme National Security Council, Putin emphasized the importance of bilateral ties between the two nations.

Putin reiterated the strategic nature of Russia’s relationship with the Islamic Republic of Iran, emphasizing that both nations are committed to further strengthening their ties.

Putin also assured that Russia supports Iran’s key transportation corridors, which play a significant role in regional connectivity; in reference to the Zangezur corridor in the Caucasus, the launch will connect Azerbaijan with its enclave Nakhchivan at the price of cutting off Iran’s direct access to Armenia.

Recent reports suggested that Russia has sided with Azerbaijan in the project.

“In recent years, the friendly relations between Russia and Iran have gained more momentum,” Putin added.

Ahmadian, in turn, highlighted the continuation of efforts to enhance relations under Iran’s new administration.

“The development of bilateral relations will continue in the new Iranian government,” the Iranian security chief stated.