More than a dozen provinces in Iran shut down over power shortage

As the country is experiencing above-normal temperatures, the government announced on Wednesday that the provinces, mainly in the western, southern and central parts of the country were closed in order to reduce electricity consumption and bypass blackouts.

Electricity consumption in the country hit a record of over 77,000 megawatts and the upward trend is expected to continue as the country is bracing for a major heatwave in the western and southern provinces.

Iran’s Power Generation, Distribution, and Transmission Company, Tavanir, sent text messages nationwide on Wednesday asking citizens to keep their power consumption at a minimum.

Last year, power outages turned into a significant issue especially for industries, causing considerable disruption and drawing complaints from business owners.