Tuesday, February 1, 2022
type here...
IFP Exclusive

Prominent Iranian Shiaa cleric Ayatollah Saafi passes away

By IFP Editorial Staff
Avatar of IFP Editorial Staff
IFP Editorial Staff
The IFP Editorial Staff is composed of dozens of skilled journalists, news-writers, and analysts whose works are edited and published by experienced editors specialized in Iran News. The editor of each IFP Service is responsible for the report published by the Iran Front Page (IFP) news website, and can be contacted through the ways mentioned in the "IFP Editorial Staff" section.

More Articles

Prominent Iranian religious figure Grand Ayatollah Lotfollah Saafi Golpaygani has passed away at the age of 103, after a period of illness.

The late ayatollah was born in the central Iranian city of Isfahan on February 20, 1919 and was among the distinguished students of grand ayatollahs Boroujerdi, Hojjat, Khansari and Golpaygani.

He is credited for writing more than 80 books on different areas of Fiqh – Islamic jurisprudence – and training numerous students during his decades-long teaching career at seminary schools in the central Iranian city of Qom.

He has won several Velayat Book of the Year and Mahdaviat Book of the Year prizes.

Ayatollah Saafi was also a member of the Assembly of Experts and the Guardian Council in the early years after the 1979 Islamic revolution in Iran.

Previous article40th Fajr Film Festival kicks off in Tehran, other cities
Next articleIranian institute says ready to produce 100 covid jabs by march 2023

Latest article

© All Content by IFP News ( Iran Front Page ) is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution 4.0 International License.

About Us

Popular Tags

Iran-US RelationsNuclear Deal (JCPOA)Iran Newspapers HeadlinesMohammad Javad ZarifIran SanctionsIran in Photos

Editor Picks