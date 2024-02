The occasion, which falls on the 27th day of the lunar month of Rajab, is a national holiday in Iran, where people hold celebrations and distribute sweets and drinks on the streets.

In 610, when Prophet Muhammad was 40, Angel Gabriel descended on him and, upon God’s order, declared his prophethood and tasked him with delivering the message of peace to humanity and declared His Oneness to the world.

Prophet Muhammad was sent to confirm monotheism as preached by the earlier divine prophets.