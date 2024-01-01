Saint Mesrop Church, a less known monument in Iran’s Mashhad

Saint Mesrop Church is the only church in Mashhad, constructed in 1941 by the Armenians living in the city.

Due to its historical and architectural values, the church is on Iran’s cultural heritage list registered by the Iranian Ministry of Cultural Heritage, Tourism and Handicrafts.

Architecturally, the church is a basilica. The altar is on the eastern side and there are skylights on the northern and southern walls. It has two conical domes, with the largest dome located in the central part of the church and an iron-made cross installed on top of it.

The library of the 82-year-old church, which was built 20 years after the construction of the church, has over 1,000 volumes of books in Armenian and Russian.

Armenians residing in Mashhad bury their decreased in the only cemetery in the city which is located in the church yard.