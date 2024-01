Muslims particularly Shias consider Imam Ali, the Prophet’s son in law and his cousin, as a highly revered figure and the symbol of justice and bravery; hence, commend him as a role model for men.

On this occasion, people usually pay visits to their fathers and get gifts and pastries for their them or male members of their families to honor their status.

Based on traditional and cultural teachings in Iran, father is considered the pillar of the family, even after children fly the nest.