Millions of Iranians hold nationwide celebrations on Eid al-Ghadir

Earlier in the day, celebrations were held in mosques, parks, and public places across the cities and the streets were decorated with flags and decorative elements as part of the celebrations marking the event.

In the capital Tehran, massive crowds of people showed up for a 10-kilometer event and were hosted with food and drinks and musical performances. The event was dubbed Ghadir 10-kilometer festivity. Last year more than 3 million people took part in the event in the capital.

The event, which falls on the 18th of Dhul-Hajjah on the lunar calendar, is one of the most significant days for Shia Muslims worldwide.

In this year’s event, stations from Lebanon, Yemen, Iraq, Pakistan, and Afghanistan were also set up along the 10-kilometer path from Enghelab Square to Azadi Square, the iconic tower in western Tehran.

The event is celebrated annually around the world by Shia Muslims, including in Iraq, Afghanistan, Pakistan, Turkey, the Azerbaijan Republic, Yemen and several other countries.