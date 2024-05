Black flags were conspicuously visible in various parts of the shrine of the 8th Shia Iamam in Mashhad as a symbol of grieving.

Imam Sadiq, a descendant of Prophet Muhammad, was a leading scholar and jurisprudent in the eighth century.

He was the founder of the Ja’fari school of jurisprudence.

Imam Sadiq was poisoned to death by the Abbassi ruler in 765 AD at the age of 64 and buried in the Baqi’ cemetery in the Saudi city of Medina.

Below, you can see the pictures of the ceremony in Mashhad: