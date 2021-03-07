President Rouhani Urges Europe to End Inaction towards JCPOA

Iranian President Hassan Rouhani has criticized Europe for its inaction towards the 2015 nuclear deal, officially known as the JCPOA, saying Tehran can no longer be the only party that pays the price for saving the multilateral deal.

Speaking in a Sunday meeting with Irish Foreign Minister Simon Coveney in Tehran, President Rouhani said, “The Islamic Republic of Iran is committed to the deal and its preservation, and is the only party that has paid for it, but this cannot continue this way, and the full implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231 by all parties is essential for maintaining and reviving the JCPOA.”

Rouhani pointed to Ireland’s membership in the UN Security Council and its neutral policy, and said, “The Security Council should have taken appropriate action against the previous US administration for violating the resolution.”

Referring to the failure of the United States’ unlawful sanctions and maximum pressure against the Iranian people which has been admitted by the new US administration, President Rouhani said, “The activation of the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), as a multilateral international agreement, is subject to the lifting of sanctions by the United States and the full observance of commitments by all members.”

Rouhani pointed to Iran’s move to suspend the voluntary implementation of the Additional Protocol based on a law passed by the Iranian Parliament, and said, “Despite the suspension of the implementation of the Additional Protocol, Iran is still determined to cooperate with the International Atomic Energy Agency.”

“Iran is ready to take immediate compensatory measures in accordance with the provisions of the JCPOA and fulfil its obligations after the lifting of illegal US sanctions and their abandonment of the policy of intimidation and pressure,” he added.

He announced Iran’s readiness to cooperate with international institutions to resolve regional crises, and stressed, “The best way to resolve problems with European partners at various bilateral, regional and international levels is negotiation based on mutual respect and the avoidance of any threat or pressure.”

Rouhani also called for the development and deepening of Tehran-Dublin relations in all fields, especially economic and trade relations, and stressed the use of all existing capacities in this field.

“The two countries have a lot of untapped capacities in all areas, and we should attempt to tap those potentialities,” he added.

In turn, the Foreign Minister of Ireland referred to his country’s role as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council for the next two years and the role of facilitating the implementation of UN Security Council Resolution 2231, and said, “Trump’s withdrawal from the deal was a historic mistake and the new US administration is determined to return to the deal.”

“We value the JCPOA as an international agreement for peace. We will do our best to maintain the JCPOA and we are ready to play any role that can help improve the situation and resume talks between all JCPOA members,” Foreign Minister Coveney said.

Referring to the changes in the US administration and the desire of the country’s statesmen to return to the JCPOA, the Irish Foreign Minister said, “With the new conditions, there is a good opportunity for negotiation and dialogue, which should be used to require all members to implement the deal.”