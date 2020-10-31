President Rouhani: Iran Ready to Send Any Relief to Quake-Hit Turkey

President Hassan Rouhani has offered condolences to the Turkish government and people over the devastating earthquake in Izmir province, saying Tehran is prepared to send aid to the quake-hit people.

In a Saturday message to his Turkish counterpart Recep Tayyip Erdogan, President Rouhani said the “devastating earthquake in Izmir province and the loss and injury of some of the dear people of that country caused great grief and sorrow.”

“On behalf of the government and the people of the Islamic Republic of Iran, I offer my condolences to His Excellency and the friendly and brotherly people of Turkey,” he said.

He wished patience for the bereaved families and swift recovery for the injured.

“The Government of the Islamic Republic of Iran declares its readiness to send any kind of relief and medical aid and assistance to the people of the earthquake-stricken areas and hopes to see the return of safe conditions in the affected areas as soon as possible,” Rouhani added.