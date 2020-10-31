Iran’s Red Crescent Ready to Send Relief Teams to Quake-Hit Turkey

The Red Crescent Society of the Islamic Republic of Iran says it stands ready to offer assistance to Turkey following the deadly quake which struck the Turkish city of Izmir on October 30, 2020.

Secretary general of the aid agency Mohammad-Hassan Qousian said the contingency committee of the Red Crescent Society has met to coordinate possible relief operations in Turkey should the need arise.

“Teams tasked with search and rescue operations as well as sheltering victims are on high alert in five [Iranian] provinces, so that they will be dispatched to Turkey as soon as that country demands help,” he said.

He noted Turkey has announced that the disaster remains at national level for now and there is no need for international assistance at this point in time.